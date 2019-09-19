UARK researchers looking to grow top-notch corn

UARK researchers are letting corn crops tell them what nutrients are needed to yield a heartier product

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A team of researchers from the University of Arkansas’ System Division of Agriculture and College of Engineering is designing sensors to monitor water, nitrogen and potassium needs in real-time.

The sensors could help corn growers give their crops exactly what they need to achieve the best possible yields without wasting resources.

University of Arkansas Soil Fertility Extension Specialist Dr. Trenton Roberts: “This is really cutting edge because the typical procedure for something like this would be like a secondary measurement. We would either measure the moisture in the soil or we would record the weather data. What this allows us to do is actually talk to the corn plant and let the corn plant tell us what it needs.”

The research is supported by the Chancellor's Discovery, Creativity, Innovation and Collaboration Fund.






