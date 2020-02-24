Uber launches new safety feature

FILE – In this Aug. 9, 2019, file photo, the logo for Uber appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has announced that Uber will receive a $24 million state incentive package and open a new administrative hub in Dallas, bringing with it about 3,000 jobs. Abbott said in a statement Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, that the Dallas offices will house various corporate functions. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Uber launches a new safety feature, giving riders more peace of mind and security.

Last year, Uber released its safety report which revealed over 3000 sexual assaults were reported during its rides in 2018. Although that represents less than 1% of its rides the company has pushed for more safety measures.

Julia Cothron lives in Fayetteville and uses the service a few times a month. “You already run a background check to make sure the person that is driving your customers around is safe and can be relied on, adding more safety features is just going to make the company more successful.”

Last week, the ride-hailing company added an on-trip reporting option to be used for non-emergency safety concerns. For example, if you’re inside the car and your driver is making inappropriate comments or the driver’s phone isn’t mounted and you don’t feel safe that’s when you can use the app on your phone and report the issue without the driver even knowing.

Dusty Allen has been driving Uber for more than 3 years and said the feature will lead to better service. “It will hold drivers more accountable for themselves and the safety of their drivers ​

The option also encourages riders to share more feedback.

Lucas Hyde an Uber rider said “its just to make people feel more comfortable with who they are with and where they are going.”

“In a big company town, college town, like Fayetteville and Bentonville its good to have that. You have a lot of college students who don’t have cars and it’s only going to get more popular as time goes on,” said Cothron.

If you file a report someone from uber’s safety team will contact you after the trip.