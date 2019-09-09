Unhappy wife charged in murder-for-hire plot

Woman hires handyman to kill her husband, but attempt foiled after he turns her in to authorities

GREENWOOD, Ark. — (KNWA) A Sebastian County woman is now charged with conspiracy to commit capital murder after authorities say she tried to convince her handyman/ employee to kill her husband in exchange for payment.

According to an arrest warrant, Mary Byers-Diaz was having marital problems with her husband Dr. Lawrence Diaz. Investigators say she began trying to convince her handyman to carry out the elaborate murder plot, to which he was supposed to stun the victim with a stun gun, break his neck, and then place her husband in a simulated car crash.

Mary Byers-Diaz, 51

In return, the handyman was set to receive a Chevy Tahoe SUV and other property. To carry out the murder, investigators say Byers-Diaz had planned to coax her husband to come home and she would signal the handyman by calling him talking about a dog, allowing the handyman to move in for the kill.

After being disturbed by the potential new job opportunity, the handyman went to police to report the conversations with Byers-Diaz. Investigators used audio wire and video recordings to gather additional evidence. During these recorded conversations, Byers-Diaz laid out the full plan.

At the end of the conversation, the handyman left the couple’s home with his payment and a signed title to the Chevy Tahoe as promised. Byers-Diaz was given a $200, 000 cash bond on September 9th, by a Sebastian County Circuit Court judge.