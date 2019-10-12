Unique horse convention in Fayetteville welcomes people from all over the world

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A nonprofit is hosting an unusual equestrian convention in Fayetteville.

The group focuses on preserving Arabian horses in North America that descend entirely from the bloodlines of the original Bedouin tribes, according to a news release.

Anyone is welcome to see the horses from ancient desert bloodlines, talk with their owners and learn about these family-friendly Arabians for free.

As part of the convention, rare desert jewels will be showcased between 1- 4 p.m. Free activities for children will be offered.

It’s the first time the group has visited Arkansas. Attendees from South Africa, Egypt, Ireland, England, Canada and from across the U.S. will be in town learning about the rare horses that formed the original Arabian breed, the release states.





