FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The University of Arkansas adds new signage at the crosswalk where a student was hit and killed back in February.

The goal of the speed reader is to get drivers to pay attention and slow down in that area. It’s an addition to signs and lights that were already there at the time of the accident.

On February 2, 2019, freshman Andrea Torres was struck by a driver while walking through the crosswalk.

She died two days later.