University of Arkansas Homecoming tradition continues

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The University of Arkansas celebrates its 97th annual Homecoming tradition this year as the Razorbacks prepare to take on the Mississippi State University Bulldogs on Saturday, November 2nd, at 3 p.m. at Donald W. Reynolds Stadium.

Beyond the football field, there are a number of events taking place over the weekend joining all members of the University of Arkansas family together as one. Homecoming is a long-standing tradition here at the University of Arkansas. The first Homecoming parade was November 16, 1922, with the U of A’s semi-centennial celebration.

This year’s weekend U of A Homecoming events include:

Friday, Nov. 1

Theme of the Day: Razorback Spirit!

Greek Life lawn decorations around campus.

Class of 2018 Senior Walk dedication – corner of Arkansas Avenue & Dickson Street.

Homecoming Patio Party – Dickson Street Pub.

Inaugural Air Force & Army ROTC Alumni Social – Carnal Hall.

Arkansas Alumni Awards Banquet – Fayetteville Town Center.

Young Alumni Patio Party – Dickson Street Pub.

Homecoming Parade and Pep Rally – Dickson Street and Chi Omega Greek Theater.

National Pan-Hellenic Council’s Step Show – Arkansas Union.

Saturday, Nov. 2

Arkansas Alumni Hog Wild Tailgate – Janelle Y. Hembree Alumni House.

Campus Ministries Homecoming Tailgates at various locations.

Northwest Arkansas Alumni Chapter Tailgate – Razorback Gardens.

Razorbacks vs. Mississippi State football game.

Homecoming discounts, coloring sheets, schedule of events and additional event details can be found at homecoming.uark.edu.