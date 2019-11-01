University of Arkansas Homecoming tradition continues

KNWA

This year's theme is "Etched in Stone."

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The University of Arkansas celebrates its 97th annual Homecoming tradition this year as the Razorbacks prepare to take on the Mississippi State University Bulldogs on Saturday, November 2nd, at 3 p.m. at Donald W. Reynolds Stadium.

Beyond the football field, there are a number of events taking place over the weekend joining all members of the University of Arkansas family together as one. Homecoming is a long-standing tradition here at the University of Arkansas. The first Homecoming parade was November 16, 1922, with the U of A’s semi-centennial celebration.

This year’s weekend U of A Homecoming events include:

Friday, Nov. 1

  • Theme of the Day: Razorback Spirit!
  • Greek Life lawn decorations around campus.
  • Class of 2018 Senior Walk dedication – corner of Arkansas Avenue & Dickson Street.
  • Homecoming Patio Party – Dickson Street Pub.
  • Inaugural Air Force & Army ROTC Alumni Social – Carnal Hall.
  • Arkansas Alumni Awards Banquet – Fayetteville Town Center.
  • Young Alumni Patio Party – Dickson Street Pub.
  • Homecoming Parade and Pep Rally – Dickson Street and Chi Omega Greek Theater.
  • National Pan-Hellenic Council’s Step Show – Arkansas Union.

Saturday, Nov. 2

  • Arkansas Alumni Hog Wild Tailgate – Janelle Y. Hembree Alumni House.
  • Campus Ministries Homecoming Tailgates at various locations.
  • Northwest Arkansas Alumni Chapter Tailgate – Razorback Gardens.
  • Razorbacks vs. Mississippi State football game.

Homecoming discounts, coloring sheets, schedule of events and additional event details can be found at homecoming.uark.edu.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar