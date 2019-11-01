University of Arkansas Homecoming tradition continues

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The University of Arkansas celebrates its 97th annual Homecoming tradition this year as the Razorbacks prepare to take on the Mississippi State University Bulldogs on Saturday, November 2nd, at 3 p.m. at Donald W. Reynolds Stadium.
Beyond the football field, there are a number of events taking place over the weekend joining all members of the University of Arkansas family together as one. Homecoming is a long-standing tradition here at the University of Arkansas. The first Homecoming parade was November 16, 1922, with the U of A’s semi-centennial celebration.
This year’s weekend U of A Homecoming events include:
Friday, Nov. 1
- Theme of the Day: Razorback Spirit!
- Greek Life lawn decorations around campus.
- Class of 2018 Senior Walk dedication – corner of Arkansas Avenue & Dickson Street.
- Homecoming Patio Party – Dickson Street Pub.
- Inaugural Air Force & Army ROTC Alumni Social – Carnal Hall.
- Arkansas Alumni Awards Banquet – Fayetteville Town Center.
- Young Alumni Patio Party – Dickson Street Pub.
- Homecoming Parade and Pep Rally – Dickson Street and Chi Omega Greek Theater.
- National Pan-Hellenic Council’s Step Show – Arkansas Union.
Saturday, Nov. 2
- Arkansas Alumni Hog Wild Tailgate – Janelle Y. Hembree Alumni House.
- Campus Ministries Homecoming Tailgates at various locations.
- Northwest Arkansas Alumni Chapter Tailgate – Razorback Gardens.
- Razorbacks vs. Mississippi State football game.
Homecoming discounts, coloring sheets, schedule of events and additional event details can be found at homecoming.uark.edu.