University of Arkansas landmark Spoofer’s Stone damaged

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A construction accident damaged one of the oldest and most beloved landmarks on the University of Arkansas campus.

This is Spoofer’s Stone, a piece leftover from the original construction of Old Main.

As a tradition, students left love notes in the crevices of the limestone rock.

It has become a popular spot for marriage proposals.

The University is already in talks on how to repair the piece of history.

“The stone is something we hold near and dear to our heart so when it happened we made sure that we contacted the correct people to get it repaired and that’s what we’re trying to do right now,” Manager of University Communications John Thomas said.

This is the first time Spoofer’s Stone has been badly damaged but university officials are hopeful it will be completely repaired.