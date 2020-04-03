University of Arkansas offers pass/no credit option to students

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas is changing its spring 2020 grading policy to offer students a pass/no credit option on a course-by-course basis, the school announced on Thursday.

Undergraduate students will be initially assigned a letter grade from their professors, the university says. Those finishing classes after March 12, 2020, can request to have their spring 2020 grades changed according to the following rules:

Students must request the grade change after final grades are posted but before October 1, 2020. Seniors graduating end of spring 2020 or summer 2020 must request the change at the end of their graduating term.

Undergraduate students who receive a C- or better in a Spring 2020 course can request that the grade be replaced with a P. Students do not have to choose the P option for all their classes in order to apply this policy. Requests are allowed on a course by course basis, and students must petition each individual class for the P option. Students are encouraged to see an advisor before submitting a petition.

Undergraduate students who receive a D in a Spring 2020 course will be assigned a “Pass D” (PD). “Pass D” will receive credit and will not count in GPA.

If a student receives a “Pass D” the student may request No Credit (NC) in its place.

NC (letter grades of ‘F’ will revert in the system to NC and will not count in GPA)

The last day to withdraw from a class with the “W” has been moved to April 30, 2020. The UA says students should meet with their advisors to discuss the best option for degree completion and career path prior to making this decision.

See the University of Arkansas’ official announcement for more on the administrative handling of spring 2020 grading and how it applies to graduate and law students.