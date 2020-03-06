University of Arkansas prepares for domestic coronavirus threat

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas continues to prep for a possible domestic spread of the coronavirus.

Communications are moving toward how to approach a scenario if the virus were to spread in Fayetteville, said John Thomas, the UA communications manager. Spring Break poses a risk because traveling students could bring the virus back depending on where they go. That’s coming at the end of the month.

The UofA can’t tell students where to travel, but it’s likely some action will be taken, Thomas said.

“The only thing we can really control is the affiliated trips that’re maybe being put on by the university, whether it’s a conference in Seattle or some event that might just be a long weekend trip to California,” Thomas said. “Those types of things that the university was sponsoring [could be looked into].”

Decisions are changing every day on how to handle the coronavirus threat, Thomas said, so whatever’s put into action could change from hour to hour. Officials continue to discuss ways to keep students safe and classes going, Thomas said.