University of Arkansas set to fix names on Senior Walk

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The University of Arkansas is fixing crumbling portions of senior walk.

Work is expected to begin this month.

Senior Walk is a sidewalk inscribed with names of the university graduates. The first date back to 1876.

Associate Vice Chancellor for Facilities Mike Johnson said when they started Senior Walk, a person from each class was selected to inscribe the names on the sidewalk.

He said 50 years of names will be replaced, but original pieces will try to be saved.

“We’ll have some history of the senior sidewalk and how it was originally done and hopefully be able to actually do some real examples, somehow framed or properly mounted,” he said.

The project is expected to cost over $500,000 – half of which will be in grant money from Arkansas Natural and Cultural Resources.

They expect the work to be completed by the end of April.