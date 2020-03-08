UofA addresses travel amid coronavirus outbreak

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas continues to monitor the growing coronavirus outbreak and make decisions on how to address the situation to protect students.

This week, the UofA announced it’d require students in countries with at least a CDC level-two risk level to return home immediately. Those countries include Italy, China and Japan.

Information listed on the university’s website encourages students to avoid airports if possible and instead opt for traditional vehicle travel. Additional information discourages international travel.

Plans for the future weigh on the actions the CDC decides to take, said John Thomas, the UofA’s communications manager.

“Right now, all our trips in the summer and the fall are still on as scheduled depending on enrollment,” Thomas said. “Until other guidelines are put down by the CDC, we don’t wanna make any cancellations.”