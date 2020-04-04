UPDATE: COVID-19 cases spike to more than 1,100 in Oklahoma, 42 deaths

Peyton Knott

UPDATE: Health officials in Oklahoma have confirmed that total cases of COVID-19 in the state have reached 1,159, including 42 total deaths in the state.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – After reaching a milestone of 500 cases of COVID-19 earlier this week, Oklahoma health officials say the number of novel coronavirus cases continues to climb.

On Thursday morning, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state currently has 879 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The patients are in the following counties:

CountyCasesDeaths
Adair90
Atoka10
Beckham10
Bryan20
Caddo20
Canadian281
Carter10
Cherokee70
Choctaw10
Cleveland1216
Comanche270
Cotton10
Craig20
Creek361
Custer50
Delaware100
Garfield40
Garvin80
Grady30
Greer21
Jackson20
Kay241
Kingfisher20
Kiowa10
Latimer20
Le Flore10
Lincoln60
Logan50
Love20
Mayes51
McClain110
Muskogee152
Noble50
Nowata60
Oklahoma21610
Okmulgee50
Osage221
Ottawa80
Pawnee151
Payne180
Pittsburg20
Pontotoc50
Pottawatomie90
Rogers80
Seminole10
Sequoyah41
Stephens71
Texas10
Tulsa1515
Wagoner242
Washington240
Woodward10
Total87934
* Community spread is defined as the spread of an illness for which the source of
infection is unknown. For purposes of our COVID-19 reporting, we are highlighting
the counties that contain a positive case.
Oklahoma COVID-19 timeline

Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 2020-04-02 at 7:00 AM.

Officials also announced four additional deaths from the virus.

Two of the deaths were men from Tulsa County, including a man in the 36 to 49-year-old age group and a man older than 65.

The other two patients, who were older than 65, were from Stephens and Muskogee counties.

