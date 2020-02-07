UPDATE: Dr. Jill Biden misses campaign kick-off event in Little Rock

DES MOINES, IOWA – FEBRUARY 03: Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden takes the stage to address supporters with his wife Dr. Jill Biden during his caucus night watch party on February 03, 2020 in Des Moines, Iowa. Iowa is the first contest in the 2020 presidential nominating process with the candidates then moving on to New Hampshire. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) — Joe Biden’s campaign was supposed to be kicking off today but the team hit some turbulence.

Dr. Jill Biden along with campaign endorsers was scheduled to meet with Arkansans Thursday afternoon but Jill never made it.

Campaign representatives said Jill’s plane was unable to land for several hours and when she did land, she was immediately ushered to a private fundraiser.

We did try to get a comment from Jill at the fundraiser but were denied the opportunity.

Meanwhile, Representative Jamie Scott, Senator Linda Chesterfield and House Leader Minority Fredrick Love talked about why they are endorsing Biden.

“I believe that Mr. Biden and Dr. Biden are known for their truthfulness, I think they are known for their compassion. I think they will engage in positive conversation rather than try to destroy those of whom they have a disagreementS,” said Linda Chesterfield, State Senator.

Biden is one, in a long list of Democratic candidates that will be on the ballot coming up in March.

