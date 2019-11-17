UPDATE: Former Conway High Student sentenced after school threats

CONWAY, Ark. (KARK) — UPDATE: Daniel Croslin, 20, was sentenced Friday to 7 years in prison after pleading guilty to making a terrorist threat.

He was arrested in 2018.

Original Story: A former Conway High School student was arrested Wednesday in Little Rock, after investigators say they learned the 19-year-old made plans to harm people at the high school.

Daniel Croslin is facing an Attempt to Commit Terrorism charge.

According to Conway Police, the investigation started on August 13.

Authorities say during the course of the investigation, Croslin was being closely monitored, not allowing him an opportunity to carry out the plans.

Croslin is currently being held in the Faulkner County Detention Center.