UPDATE: List of Arkansas schools closing due to flu outbreak

UPDATE:

The Sheridan School District will be closed Thursday and Friday due to the number of flu cases they’ve experienced throughout the district.

The Mayflower School District will also be closed on Thursday and Friday due to rising flu absences.

UPDATE:

The Lonoke School District announced they will close Thursday and Friday, February 6-7 due to the increase in the number of confirmed flu cases.

UPDATE:

South Pike County School District has announced they will close Wed-Fri. Feb 5th, 6th, 7th for the flu.

UPDATE:

Newport Special School District will not have class Wednesday and Thursday due to student and staff illness.

UPDATE:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Pamela Smith from the Little Rock School district announced today that Rockefeller and King will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday due to flu illnesses.

“As you may be aware, the number of doctor-confirmed cases of the flu is on the rise across the state. Rockefeller and King have reported a significant increase in the number of suspected flu cases. As a result of this increase, we closed Rockefeller and King ONLY at the recommendation of state health officials, to prevent further spreading of the flu and to allow our custodial team along with SSC, a company that specializes in sanitizing buildings, the opportunity to disinfect those schools. We are also having our staff and custodial teams disinfect ALL school buildings as a precaution. Please note Rockefeller and King are the only two schools that are closed Tuesday and Wednesday – ALL other schools are open,” said Smith.

UPDATE:

CABOT, Ark. — Cabot schools announcing they will be closing schools Feb. 6 & 7 due to sickness.

The school district announced that they are aware that there is about to be an extreme change in the weather later this week, and think it could potentially impact students and staff.

Original Story:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Three more Arkansas schools report closing their doors amid a flu outbreak.

On Thursday, Lisa Academy North in Sherwood, the Decatur School District in northwest Arkansas and Ridgefield Christian Schools in Jonesboro were added to the list.

Lisa Academy is closed through Friday, Ridgefield Christian Schools are closed Friday and Decatur schools are closed Friday and Monday.

Earlier this month, flu outbreaks in Jackson County, Fordyce, Pangburn, Des Arc and Magazine led to closures.