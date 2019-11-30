UPDATE: Missing Pea Ridge woman found safe

PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KNWA) — UPDATE: The Pea Ridge woman reported missing on Friday has been found safe.

Pea Ridge Police say Jerrica Smith reported to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office on Friday.

Original story — The Pea Ridge Police Department is currently searching for a missing woman.

Jerrica Smith was last seen leaving her place of work in Pea Ridge on Tuesday evening. She has not been seen or heard from since Tuesday, November 26 at 4:30 p.m.

If you know the whereabouts or if you have heard or seen Jerrica, please contact the Pea Ridge Police Department.