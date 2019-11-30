UPDATE: Missing Pea Ridge woman found safe

KNWA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KNWA) — UPDATE: The Pea Ridge woman reported missing on Friday has been found safe.

Pea Ridge Police say Jerrica Smith reported to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office on Friday.

Original story — The Pea Ridge Police Department is currently searching for a missing woman.

Jerrica Smith was last seen leaving her place of work in Pea Ridge on Tuesday evening. She has not been seen or heard from since Tuesday, November 26 at 4:30 p.m.

If you know the whereabouts or if you have heard or seen Jerrica, please contact the Pea Ridge Police Department.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories