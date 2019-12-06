UPDATE: Preliminary data indicates where the United Industries fire started

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The City of Bentonville Community Relations and Economic Development Director Debbie Griffin has released updated information regarding the December 4 fire at United Industries, 1900 E. Central Ave.

Griffin stated, “According to Bentonville Fire Marshal, Jake Feemster, ‘preliminary data indicates that the possible origin [of the fire] is in the area of an electrical pole with a failed electric terminator. The origin and cause investigation is ongoing and with the assistance of state and federal agencies due to the proximity to city property.'”