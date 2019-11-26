Update regarding disaster declarations for Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) — Two disaster declarations for the county were signed during October. The declarations regard recent severe weather.

Benton County Judge Barry Moehring signed the declarations.

The preliminary damage assessments for both the flooding and tornado events are completed, but the county is waiting on disaster declaration determinations from the state and FEMA.

Although damage within the county has met the thresholds to qualify for both disasters, the information must go through the approval process on the state and federal levels.

The Preliminary Damage Assessment (PDA) for the Oct. 6th flooding totaled nearly $1.5 million. This surpasses the $849,942 threshold damage amount. If a state disaster declaration is issued for this event, Benton County and the municipalities will be reimbursed 35 percent of the actual cost to repair the damages to predisaster conditions.

The Preliminary Damage Assessment for the Oct. 21st tornado totaled $6.5 million in losses. If a presidential disaster declaration is issued for this, Benton County, the cities and non-profits that suffered losses will be reimbursed 75 percent of the actual cost to repair damages to predisaster conditions.

There is no new information for residents as far as assistance. There is no individual assistance for homes or businesses.