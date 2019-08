BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) — Several roads are closed in Benton County due to the storms overnight.

Here is a list of roads that are closed:

Little Spavinaw

Bethal Road

Pearl Road (down to one lane)

Peach Orchard (down to one lane)

Limekiln Road

Fielding Road

According to the Carroll County Electric outage page, 8,778 customers are without power at this time.

