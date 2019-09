TULSA, Okla. (KNWA) — A man wanted out of Fort Smith was arrested in Tulsa on Monday afternoon.

Jedidiah Kursh, 39, was wanted in the severe beating of a female in Fort Smith.

Kursh left the scene of the crime in her car, crashed it, and fled on foot.

Kursh was arrested by Tulsa Police and is being held in the Tulsa County Jail.

Kursh is being held on a fugitive charge.