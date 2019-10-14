Upgraded engineering lab opens at the University of Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday celebrated the opening of a new circuits laboratory on the University of Arkansas campus.

Representatives from Texas Instruments and the College of Engineering were on hand for the opening of the new lab.

John English, Dean of Engineering, says the university has matched Texas Instruments’ donation of $75,000 to improve the electrical engineering laboratory used by every undergraduate in the major.

“A company like Texas Instruments is keenly interested in hiring our engineers here at the University of Arkansas, so their investment in our labs, plus their name out in front of the students. But, more importantly, students know that companies are so vested that they’re willing to make this investment to show off what we can do and hopefully get them back down to Texas Instruments and other employers in the state and in the region,” English said.

The new lab features custom-designed desks for 36 students, with particular emphasis on making the space easier to navigate for students with disabilities.