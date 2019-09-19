US Marshals Museum to dedicate Hall of Honor and building

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA) — The United States Marshals Museum will dedicate the Hall of Honor in a ceremony on September 24.

The Samuel M. Sicard Hall of Honor and The Mary Carleton and Robert A. Young, III Building will be named on the 230th anniversary of the United States Marshals Service.

Following the ceremony, museum partners will serve a complimentary lunch on site.

The ceremony will be from 10 a.m. to noon next Tuesday, September 24.

The future United States Marshals Museum will be a national museum located at 789 Riverfront Drive in Fort Smith.