USCIS changes fee-waiver policy concerning public benefits

FORT SMITH, Ark (KNWA) — A revision in policy for USCIS means public benefits won’t be considered when deciding whether a citizenship applicant’s filing fees can be waived.

Previously, things like Medicaid, temporary assistance and supplemental security income were taken into account when reviewing fee-waiver requests. Now, according to USCIS, income levels vary from state to state, and this decision will improve the “integrity” of the process.

Fee revenues account for 95% of the USCIS budget, according to a press release. Aaron Cash is an immigration attorney in Rogers, and he said this will affect Northwest Arkansas families.

“A lot of people that may be on the line of poverty, maybe just a little bit above, they can’t really afford this money, but they’ll be told that they can,” Cash said. “That’s the fear that comes from the applicant’s side of things.”

People can still request a fee waiver if their documented annual household income is at or below 150% of the federal poverty guidelines. This also applies if they can demonstrate financial hardship.

The policy will go into effect December 2.