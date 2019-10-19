Using art to help end the opioid epidemic

"We are able to raise that much more awareness and save that many more people just by knowing each other"

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Two families are coming together after both sharing the experience of losing a loved one to drugs.

I just started crying Brittany Adams

The two met at an addiction fair a few weeks ago, and on October, 18, one of the families put on their own art show for their late brother Garreth Knight.

Garreth Knight’s art work

Knight died six weeks ago from what his family believes was a drug overdose.

After his passing the family started selling his art work to raise money for other local organizations, like the Matt Adams Foundation.

Matt Adams

Matt Adams Foundation is a Northwest Arkansas nonprofit that distributes life saving naloxone opioid reversal kits into the community.

According to the foundation’s website, “The Matt Adams Foundation is a 501c3 nonprofit which funds distribution of life saving naloxone opioid overdose reversal kits, and financial assistance for treatment programs while working to break down the stigma and encourage hope, healing and second chances.”

Knight’s sister, Liz Slape, said she thought the Matt Adams Foundation would be a great way to keep Garreth’s memory alive.

Which is something the foundation’s co-founder, Brittany Adams, said means the world to her family.

Garreth Knight’s art work

“They’re literally saving lives in Northwest Arkansas today so it’s perfect that we are able to give our first gift to another family who’s suffering with the same thing that we are suffering with,” Slape said.

“It is an amazing feeling knowing that people are there to support you and help you through this journey,” Adams said. “I’ve never felt more loved in my life.”

Both Slape and Kelly said this will be another way to make sure what happened to their families doesn’t happen to anyone else.

Slape said she wants her brother to be remembered as a loving and great guy who loved art and music.