USPS: ‘Year of the Rat’ Forever stamp released

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (KNWA) — The ‘Year of the Rat,’ which begins January 25, 2020, and ends February 11, 2021, was celebrated by the U.S. Postal Service with the release of the rat forever stamp.

The celebration took place at the Lunar New Year festival in Monterey Park, California, on Saturday, January 11.

“The stamp depicts a rat mask that calls to mind the decorated masks used in the dragon dance, a hallmark of Lunar New Year parades,” according to U.S.P.S.

The rat is the first of the 12 zodiac animal signs associated with the Chinese lunar calendar. Those born during the Year of the Rat may be seen as very clever, self-aware and highly social, according to the release.

“For more than 100 years, we have issued stamps that celebrate the cultures of people who have come from around the world, reflecting the rich and multi-faceted heritage of America,” said Luke Grossmann, the event’s dedicating official and senior vice president, finance and strategy, U.S. Postal Service.

The stamp was designed by Art Director Antonio Alcalá and the artwork was created by Camille Chew.