Van Buren man arrested after pointing shotgun at 14-year-old, police say

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA) — A Van Buren man was arrested after an alleged home invasion and shooting in the city early Wednesday morning, according to police.

Police say Sampson Espinosa, 33, went to inside the front door of a residence on Cane Hill Street at around 3 a.m. while carrying a shotgun.

According to a media release from the Van Buren Police Department, Espinosa went into a bedroom and pointed the weapon at a 14-year-old.

A 17-year-old who was also in the room struggled to get the gun from Espinosa and at least one shot was fired, the release states.

No one was struck by the gunfire.

The 17-year-old fought with Espinosa until he was able to force him out the front door before locking it.

Espinosa reportedly fled the scene but was later located by Arkansas State Police and taken into custody.

Police say Espinosa, who has a history with the victims, will be charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a certain person.

He was booked into the Crawford County Detention Center without bond.