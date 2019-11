SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. (KNWA) — A man from Van Buren was killed in a one car accident on Wednesday night.

Michael Gravelle, 24, was traveling on a county road just north of Muldrow, Oklahoma when his vehicle departed the roadway to the right and struck a ditch and rolled.

Gravelle was pronounced dead at the scene. Two passengers in the vehicle were treated and released from the hospital.

The Oklahoma crash report states the cause of the accident to be speed.