Van Buren man sentenced to 25 years for rape

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA) — A man from Van Buren was sentenced to prison for rape and sexual assault.

Raul Macias, Jr., was convicted of rape and sexual assault in the second degree of a child less than 14-years-old.

Macias was sentenced to 25 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections for the rape charge and 20 years suspended imposition of the sentence of the sexual assault charge following his release from prison.

Rape is a class “Y” felony requiring Macias to serve at least 70% of his sentence before he is eligible for parole.

Macias is also required to successfully complete the RSVP (Reduction of Sexual Victimization Program) while in prison.

