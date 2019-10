VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA) — Van Buren police need help finding 65-year-old Rickey Lutrell. He has not been heard from since September 25, 2019, according to the police news release.

Authorities believe Lutrell was possibly on his way to Michigan and was last seen on a black 2017 TaoTao scooter with Arkansas LPN 292CD.

Lutrell is 5’11” in height and weighs about 250 pounds.

Van Buren police have enlisted several national resources and a Silver Alert has been issued.