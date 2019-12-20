Van Buren School District to change attendance zones

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA) — Van Buren School District’s (VBSD) newest campus, Oliver Springs Elementary School, is set to open in August 2020 and that means, “it is necessary to redraw attendance boundaries,” according to VBSD.

An “Attendance Zone Advisory Committee” was created to review attendance zone options and help answer questions parents may have. The committee is comprised of parent representatives from each school, and school and city officials.

Zone B Map

The district has determined two middle school zones will not be changed — Butterfield Trail Middle School and Northridge Middle School.

The zone for the new campus is expected to be “formally selected” as early as mid-January to mid-February.

Once the new zone has been decided the district will send letters to families who will be impacted. The letter will include the change in the attendance zone and give details about their new school. A meet-and-greet will be hosted by each school for families before the end of the school year in an effort to have a smooth transition, according to VBSD.

The 21-acres campus, north of Interstate 40, is on Northridge Drive. Eleven acres were donated to the school district by Dr. William and Sharlene Gaither of Richardson, Texas in 2017 and VBSD bought 10 acres.

This is the district’s first new campus in nearly a decade, according to VBSD.

Click here for additional information about the zone changes.