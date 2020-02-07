Vandergriff Elementary hosts Diverseabilites Day

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Hundreds of students at Vandergriff Elementary in Fayetteville got a first-hand look at what life is like for students who have physical impairments or learning disabilities.

The second annual Diverseabilites Day is a way for the school to bring compassion, acceptance, and understanding which helps students learn ways to include everyone.

Resource room teacher Hadley Williams said there is one thing she wants students to learn from the event.

“I think my main thing is acceptance. I want them to leave here and go home and talk to their parents, talk to their friend on the baseball team. And their parents to go into the work community about acceptance. We’re such a diverse community here and we want everybody to feel welcome,” Williams said.

Williams helped bring the Diverseabilites Day to Vandergriff Elementary.