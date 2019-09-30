Vendors and floats needed for 2019 Lights of the Ozarks season

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (Fayetteville Flyer) — Officials with Experience Fayetteville are seeking vendor and float entries for the 2019 Lights of the Ozarks holiday parade.

This year’s parade and lighting event is set for 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22 on the Fayetteville downtown square. The full season runs through Dec. 31.

The parade features holiday-themed floats created by local businesses and organizations, as well as vendors set up around the square selling products, food and beverages, and offering entertainment like face painting, carriage rides and more.

To enter a float and continue reading CLICK HERE.