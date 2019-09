FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Verizon customers in Arkansas are reporting outages across the state on Friday.

According to the website DownDetector.com, more than 3000 Verizon customers reported outages in Arkansas after around 4 p.m. on Friday.

Sept. 20, 2019 outage comments from Downdector.com

On the Verizon Wireless CS Twitter account, the company say it is aware of the issue but does not have an ETA to provide customers.