FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A nonprofit that advocates for veteran rights has created a chapter in Northwest Arkansas.

Concerned Veterans For America hosted its first event Thursday, Oct. 24.

The event was hosted at the American Legion in south Fayetteville.

Those with the chapter said they’re looking to team with local American Legions and VFWs to empower vets.

Field Director Ben Dykes served in the Navy for 20 years. He said the nonprofit is committed to fighting for veteran rights.