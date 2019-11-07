Veterans Day events in NWA

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA) — Numerous places around Northwest Arkansas will honor our veterans this weekend.

Here is a comprehensive list of events around the area.

Fayetteville – November 10 at Fayetteville Town Center/Square 2 pm until 4 p.m. Concert and ceremony honoring 99 yr old WWII woman vet Captain Rita Miller, a reception and family events following and military vehicles and paraphernalia displayed.

The Regional National Cemetery Improvement Corporation (RNCIC) is holding its 11th annual Veteran’s Memorial 5K race on Saturday, November 9, 2019, beginning at 8 am, at the Fayetteville National Cemetery, 700 S Government Blvd.

Fort Smith: Veterans Day program at Fort Smith National Cemetery at 11 a.m. on November 11.

Pea Ridge – Pea Ridge National Military Park will waive fees on November 11.

Pocola – November 11 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Choctaw Casino & Resort. The casino is showing appreciation for all active and former military by offering a $30 food credit. Guests are able to use their food credit within seven days. Military IDs are required.

Van Buren – A parade will be held on November 11 at 6:30 pm on Van Buren’s historic Main Street. Dinner will be served to all veterans and their families from 5 p.m. until 6:30 pm, at the Freedom Park Pavilion on Main Street.