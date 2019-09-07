VIDEO: Six shots fired at Holly St.; heard less than 1 mile away

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Fayetteville police are working double crime scenes in the area of Leverett Ave. and Cleveland St. and Holly Street and Leverett Ave. In this video clip, you can hear the gunfire.

At least six shots were fired at the Holly Street location, and those shots could be heard from at least one-half mile away, according to video KNWA obtained at the scene.

At the Holly Street shooting one apartment window was hit by gunfire and shell casings were found along the street by police.

Chad Mira/Jennifer Penate photos

Chad Mira/Jennifer Penate photos

Chad Mira/Jennifer Penate photos

Chad Mira/Jennifer Penate photos

Chad Mira/Jennifer Penate photos

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY