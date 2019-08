BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) — Thousands of homes are without power across Northwest Arkansas.

More than 20,000 residences with Carroll Electric were without power Monday night, Aug. 26. Severe storms caused the outage. As of 11:10 p.m. 14,962 residences with Carroll Electric had no power. Ten minutes later, there were 21,512 homes without power. At 11:45 p.m. 24,981 people were without power. As of 12:15 a.m. there were 25,252 residences without power.