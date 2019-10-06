VIEWER VIDEO: Heavy rain brings flash flooding to Northwest Arkansas

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA) — Viewer video from around Northwest Arkansas shows the extent of flash flooding that hit the area early Sunday.

KNWA Chief Meteorologist Dan Skoff said some areas have been hit with more than 9 inches of rain.

In Cave Springs, viewer Keith Sharp said he woke up at 7 a.m. to find his house an island, with floodwater inundating his family’s basement.

In Elm Springs, Rachel Edwards Downum shared video of heavy flooding along Water Avenue.

“The two shop buildings are flooding. A tree in the back has collapsed,” said Downum. “It’s about one mile off of Highway 112.”

Viewer Raul Macias shared additional footage of flooding in Elm Springs at the intersection of Highway 112 and Scott Street.