Violinist and dancer Lindsey Stirling bringing tour to Walmart AMP

NEW YORK, NY – JULY 22: Lindsey Stirling performs onstage at the 2016 Panorama NYC Festival – Day 1 at Randall’s Island on July 22, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — Violinist and dancer Lindsey Stirling is bringing her tour to Northwest Arkansas this July.

Stirling will be joined on The Artemis Tour at the Walmart AMP by special guests Kiesza and Mako on Tuesday, July 28.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, March 6 at 11 a.m. Prices range from $49.50 to $199.50 plus applicable fees.

“After taking The Artemis Tour all over the world, I can’t wait to finally bring it home to the states,” Stirling said. “I never know how to describe my shows but they are theatrical, full of choreography, costumes and a light show that would make a DJ feel quite at home. This Artemis Tour is my biggest and boldest show yet, and it is a joy to perform. I hope you love it.”

Stirling has more than 2 billion views and 11 million subscribers on YouTube.