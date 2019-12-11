Visitation for fallen police officer Stephen Carr

Breaking News
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Many people are attending a visitation for a Fayetteville police officer who was killed in the line of duty on Saturday night, December 7.

The visitation for Officer Stephen Carr on Wednesday, December 11, began at 3 p.m. at University Baptist Church in Fayetteville.

Last night, Tuesday, December 10, a candlelight vigil drew hundreds of people to Dickson Street where Officer Carr was assigned to patrol.

A funeral service will be held Thursday, December 12, at Bud Walton Arena starting at 1 p.m.

Leading into the funeral, there will be a procession of officers escorting Officer Carr.

KNWA will be broadcasting the funeral live and on our website at nwahomepage.com beginning at 11 a.m.

