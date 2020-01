FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — January is Glaucoma Awareness Month, and Vold Vision in Fayetteville is recognizing the event by offering free screenings for the disease.

To schedule a screening, call the eye care center at 479-442-8653.

KNWA Today’s Nkiruka Azuka spoke with Dr. George Tanaka at Vold Vision in Fayetteville on Thursday about how this disease impacts millions of Americans.