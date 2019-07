Vold Vision is holding a pop-up FREE Screening clinic with their sub-specialty surgeon, Dr. Laura Voicu. From 9a.m. to 5p.m. on Saturday, February 16th.

Anyone who stops by the Vold Vision Clinic within the Walmart Supercenter located at 3919 Mall Avenue can meet directly with the surgeon.

Dr. Voicu will be performing free cataract, glaucoma, cornea, dry eye and LASIK screenings. To schedule an appointment call 479-435-6464.