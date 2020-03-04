Voter wrong ballot issue

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) — A voter in Washington County is given the wrong ballot at the polls Tuesday. Now Washington County election officials are reminding people to make sure they are voting for the right races.

Emma Turner went to the Christian Life Cathedral in Fayetteville to vote before work Tuesday.

She said she wanted to vote in the presidential race but wasn’t able to.

Director of Elections Jennifer Price said voters get three ballot choices – a democratic, republican or a non partisan ballot. The democratic and republican ballots have all of the day’s races, however the nonpartisan ballot only allows you to vote in judicial races, local and school board issues. That’s the one Turner was given by mistake.

Turner said she didn’t realize there was an issue at the time so she cast her ballot. Then she went back to the table to request the presidential race and that’s when she found out about the error.

“​It suppressed my vote essentially, so that’s really upsetting as someone who is willing, ready and excited to participate in democracy. I just want everybody to be vigilant on what ballot they are getting and how they are casting their votes​,” said Turner.

Price said these types of errors are rare but can happen. That’s why she said you should triple check the ballot before you cast your vote.​ Turner will have the option to fill out a provisional ballot to vote on the presidential race, but the election commission still has to decide if it will accept that vote.​

To avoid any errors, Price said to ask questions. The poll workers are there to help.​ If they cannot help, you can always call the election commission.​