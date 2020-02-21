Voters meet with congressional candidate in Bentonville

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Voters got the chance to meet a congressional candidate tonight in Bentonville.

Democrat Celeste Williams is challenging Representative Steve Womack for Arkansas’ third congressional district.

Williams is from Bella Vista and sought election in 2018 for a seat on the Arkansas house, but lost in the general election.

The Benton County Farm Bureau hosted tonight’s forum with a mission of connecting farmers with potential elected officials.

People there had the opportunity to voice their concerns and ask questions.

“As we’re producing crops, and food, and fiber, and food for the country, there’s a lot of concern about land use, roads, bridges, that’s always a huge concern for the rural population,” Bob Shofner with the Benton County Farm Bureau said.

The Benton County Farm Bureau will continue holding candidate forums in hopes of helping people understand the importance of their votes and the democratic process as a whole.