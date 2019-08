FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The heavily-armed Springfield man who was arrested Thursday afternoon after causing panic in a Walmart did so in an open-carry state. Like Missouri, Arkansas abides by the same gun-carrying standard, and police recommend to respect people's rights while also being vigilant about safety.

"If you notice something suspicious, it's best just to call police and let them handle it," said Sgt. Tony Murphy of the Fayetteville Police Dept. "If your instincts are telling you something's up, you're probably right."