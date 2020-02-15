Waffle House makes Valentine’s Day special for guests

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA) — Waffle House in Hot Springs on Central Avenue offers something special for patrons this Valentine’s Day. A special entree that includes steak or chicken, potato, leafy salad, and a dessert.

“We do heart-shaped waffles with fresh strawberries, sprinkles (or chocolate chips) and whipped cream,” said District Manager Terri Dodd. “For $35, it’s drinks, dinner, dessert, and people can still order off the menu should they choose.”

The tables are covered with black linen table cloths with runners, the center-piece is a Valentine candle holder, “and we dim the lights in the restaurant,” said Dodd.

The special is offered from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and exceptions can be made. “If someone comes in after 9 p.m. and they want the dinner special we will do it for them,” said Dodd.

The restaurant doesn’t advertise the special it’s strictly word-of-mouth. Reservations are suggested, but not needed. Last year there were more than 30 Valentine’s reservations at the Hot Springs location. The Atlanta-based restaurant has done this dinner special for years and it was launched through a company marketing campaign.

IT’S WHERE A VALENTINE’S DATE BECAME SOMETHING BIGGER

In the six years of doing the Valentine’s dinner special, Dodd shared one story that she said is “special.”

We had a couple where he and his “friend” had their first date — on Valentine’s Day. They had their Valentine’s Day Dinner.

The following year, he proposed to her during their Valentine’s Day Dinner.

The following year, they got married on Valentine’s Day.

The following year, they had the rehearsal dinner at Waffle House. Special permission was given to block off part of the restaurant to accommodate the entire wedding party.

The following year, they had their baby shower at Waffle House!