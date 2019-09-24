Walmart adds healthcare to retailer’s college offering

FILE – This June 25, 2019, file photo shows the entrance to a Walmart in Pittsburgh. A lawsuit filed earlier this week by Walmart over fires in rooftop solar panels made by Tesla Inc. has been sealed by the court, and both sides say they look forward to addressing all issues. In joint statements Friday, Aug. 23, the companies say they look forward to re-activating the panels once both sides are certain that all concerns have been addressed.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Walmart is adding seven bachelor’s degrees and two career diplomas in health-related fields for $1 a day through Live Better U, Walmart’s education benefit program.

Beginning today, Walmart’s 1.5 million associates in the U.S. can apply for bachelor’s degrees and career diplomas in health-related fields.

The health and wellness courses include career diploma programs for pharmacy technicians and opticians through Penn Foster, and seven bachelor’s degrees in health science, health and wellness and healthcare management/administration offered through Purdue University Global, Southern New Hampshire University, Bellevue University and Wilmington University.

“Our presence in thousands of communities gives us a unique opportunity to provide access to affordable healthcare to millions of people, and we need trained associates in order to do so,” said Thomas Van Gilder, Chief Medical Officer at Walmart. “As our health and wellness strategy and offerings continue to evolve, Live Better U will play a critical role in preparing our associates across the country for future work opportunities in the growing healthcare field.”

Live Better U now includes more than 50 programs, removing financial and access barriers to education for associates seeking educational opportunities across professions.

The health and wellness courses are especially important given projected industry growth of 18 percent between 2016 and 2026, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.