Walmart adds new addition for breastfeeding moms

"I have three small kids and so this pod is a great place to have some privacy and corral my big kids so they aren't running around all over the place."

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A new addition at Walmart stores allows moms to breastfeed comfortably.

It is very important for families who are using breast milk to have a safe clean space to be able to pump or nurse. Lori Lynn Tucker, Mother

Mamava is a business out of Virginia aimed at reducing the stigma around breastfeeding by providing private lactation suites.

According to Mamava’s website, “It provides privacy, cleanliness, and all you need to pump or nurse an infant while simultaneously reminding passersby that breastfeeding should be supported and celebrated by all of us because of the good it does for babies, women, families, and society in general.”

Lori Lynn Tucker and her kids

Lori Lynn Tucker is a mother of three who is happy Walmart has implemented this feature to give moms privacy and a place to safely breastfeed.

“A lot of pumping moms don’t have a place to pump,” Tucker said. “It’s usually a bathroom or sometimes a utility closet so this is providing such a comfortable and clean space and it’s just making things better for associates and customers.”

The pod is connected to an app which controls a lock system and even the temperature inside the room.

“It keeps people from using this who actually don’t need it which is great,” Tucker said.

Walmart is the first United States retailer to provide Mamava pods for breastfeeding guests and associates.

On October 2, the Walmart Supercenter in Bentonville (406 S Walton Blvd) had a celebration for the Mamava pod launch.

Lori Lynn Tucker and her kids

I am just so happy that Mamava and Walmart are partnering together and I hope to see more of these in Northwest Arkansas and around the country. Lori Lynn Tucker

Around the area, only the Walmart Supercenter in Bentonville has a lactation pod.

The company said it’s part of a pilot program to see if it can be implemented at other stores.