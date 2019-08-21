Walmart announces design team for home office construction

New home office to be completed in 2020

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Walmart has announced the team of experts enlisted to design the new headquarters located in Bentonville.

Gensler will be the executive architect to oversee the new Home Office project from start to finish.

Courtesy of Walmart Films

Gensler will design the future office buildings and will lead a team of consultants.

Miller Boskus Lack Architects is a team based in Fayetteville. MBL’s focus will be to lead design teams for the amenity buildings around campus including the Fitness Center, Auditorium and Food Hall.

SWA Group is a world-renowned landscape architecture firm who will beautify the campus. Their plan will preserve many trees and native species that reside there today and provide the public with connectivity to the Razorback Greenway.

Sasaki will be an extension of the core of downtown Bentonville.

Walter P Moore brings the experience of engineering forward-thinking projects of this size and scope. Together with Bentonville-based CEI Engineering Associates, their teams will ensure the work is executed efficiently.