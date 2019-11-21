Walmart Foundation gives $5 million grant to University of Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) – The Walmart Foundation is supporting student success at the University of Arkansas with a $5 million grant for the new Student Success Center.

The center will serve the entire campus as a centralized comprehensive academic support unit, and the program staff within the center will initiate contact with students during the summer before their first year. This connection will continue as students move toward careers or professional and graduate programs and include financial, academic and social support.

“As a first-generation college student, I can attest to the importance of having access to programming and resources that foster success in a university setting,” said Chancellor Joe Steinmetz. “The Walmart Foundation is making it possible for more students – especially those from Arkansas – to access the tools they need in one convenient location, and this grant will help create the first Student Success Center of its kind in the SEC. We are appreciative of the foundation’s continued support of our students and recognize that investments like this will help students who have unmet financial, academic and social needs achieve academic success.”

The second floor of the Student Success Center will be named the Walmart Foundation Academic Excellence Hub in recognition of the gift.

This will be the main floor of the facility and will include spaces like the 360 Advising Studio, STEM Studio, Fulbright Advising Studio, First-Generation College Student Outreach and Arkansas First-Generation Student Programming.